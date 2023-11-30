Visakhapatnam: 200-kg ganja seized in city

Visakhapatnam : The city police alerted citizens not to let out a house for unknown persons without examining proper identity proof. On several occasions, owners, who failed to collect the ID proof from the tenants, got into trouble.

Some of those who sought a house for rent without submitting any identity documents converted the house into a den to carry out illegal activities. Eventually, such houses have been seized by the police and charges filed against the owners as well.

In Visakhapatnam, the police seized houses on similar grounds at Pendurthi, Gajuwaka and II Town police station limits.

Based on reliable information, the II Town police conducted a raid on a residence in Atchammapeta near Manorama theatre on Wednesday. They found 200-kg ganja stored in the house. During the raid, a total of 99 packets of ganja were stored in different bags at the house. The tenant was supplying cannabis from the residence to various places. After the raid, the police seized the house.

Later, the house was inspected by city police commissioner A Ravi Shankar, DCPs K Anand Reddy and K Srinivasa Rao. “However, the house owners do not have any identity proof or contact number or any other information related to the tenants. There is a need to check on relevant documents of the tenants if owners are letting out a house or employing a maid. In case of any suspicion, the owners can inform the police immediately,” the CP said.

Since the house owners did not have any details related to the tenants, they were said to be indirectly involved in the offence. The police registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Even in earlier incidents, cases were filed by the police against the house owners as they did not have any identity documents of the tenants who indulged in a similar offence.

The police said that house owners who fail to get appropriate proof of the tenants would face similar trouble if the latter indulge in any illegal activity. They mentioned that it is essential to examine relevant documents before letting out a house.