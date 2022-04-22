Visakhapatnam: 200 over companies to participate in job mela

Visakhapatnam: Arrangements are being made for a two-day job mela at Andhra University on Saturday and Sunday under the aegis of the YSRCP.

The job mela will be inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy. As many as 203 companies will participate in the mela and recruit candidates for their companies.

A training camp was held on Thursday for anchors and team members for a hassle-free organisation of the recruitment drive.

Tech Mahindra, HCL, Clove, TCL, Cogent are some of the participating companies in the mela.

Employees from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari imparted training to the youth.

According to organisers, a number of unemployed youths across North Andhra are expected to benefit from the recruitment drive to be held in nine blocks at the varsity.

More than 50,000 candidates have registered so far for the recruitment drive. For more details, candidates can log on to:www.ysrcpjobfairuttarandhra.com. Helpdesks have been arranged at the blocks where interviews will take place.

Earlier, a similar mela was conducted in Tirupati on April 16 and 17.