Visakhapatnam: 3-day DCBES-2021 from June 28

Visakhapatnam: A three-day international e-conference on Developments in Chemical, Biological and Environmental Sciences (DCBES-2021) will be held from June 28 to 30, principal of GITAM School of Science M Saratchandra Babu said.

Organised jointly by the department of chemistry, GITAM School of Science, Hyderabad and GITAM Institute of Science, Visakhapatnam, the e-conference provides an online forum for interaction between scientific fraternity in industry and academia across the globe.

The platform will give an opportunity to the students, research scholars and faculty members to know the latest frontline technologies by interacting with the world-wide academicians and scientists across the world to explore the collaborations in their specific research areas and addressing the key topics.

Eminent speakers like Prof Clovis A Linkous, Youngstown State University, USA; Prof Davide Dionisi, King's College, University of Aberdeen, UK, among others will be participating in this event.

Best oral and best e-poster will be awarded.

For registration and other details, the following numbers can be contacted 7259956152 or 9160835464 or by sending mail to dcbes2021@gitam.in.