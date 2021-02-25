Visakhapatnam: 3-day 'psychometric expo' begins tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'National Science Day' observed on February 28, the Department of Psychology, Andhra University is conducting a 'psychometric expo' for frontline workers who served people in times of the pandemic.

Briefing the media here on Wednesday, AU Head of the Department of Psychology, MVR Raju, said a number of people were suffering from mental health problems during Covid-19 times and their count has been increasing across the world day by day. As a result, the average life span of an Indian is coming down to 65 years.

Keeping this in view, the department is conducting a three-day psychometric expo from February 26, Raju said. He mentioned free tests will be conducted for frontline workers. "Mainly, we will focus on stress, depression, anxiety and well-being."

The Professor explained that the first day is for the doctors, nursing staff and sanitary workers, the second day is for police personnel, and the third day is for other categories including journalists. Raju advised the frontline workers to utilise the platform.