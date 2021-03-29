Visakhapatnam: 521 people avail services at free medical camp

Visakhapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation conducted an integrated medical camp at Bongaram in Pedabayalu mandal in the district.

In all 521 villagers availed the free medical camp attended by a team of doctors and experts, including experts from Visakha Eye Hospital. Organised in association with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the camp was held under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer of Sri Sathya Sai Medical Services.

Meanwhile, lab technicians, paramedical, nursing staff and sevadal volunteers assisted the doctors in conducting the integrated medical camp. District president of the seva organisation VR Nageswara Rao and others were part of the camp.

Selected patients who required eye surgeries were taken to Visakha Eye Hospital, while those who needed other surgeries and follow-up treatments were directed to Gayatri Medical College Hospital for free treatment.