Visakhapatnam: A book fair to encourage reading habit among students

Visakhapatnam: To inculcate reading habit among students and help them minimise screen time, a book exhibition was held in Visakhapatnam. The two-day book exhibition attracted an army of teachers, scholars and students, who appreciated the collection of books and the opportunity facilitated to them to interact with publishers.

The book fair was organised by GITAM Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC). The institution’s Registrar D Gunasekharan emphasised the importance of reading in the digital age. “Reading books can significantly enhance students’ knowledge, improve critical thinking, expand vocabulary and boost concentration. It also fosters analytical and creative thinking skills,” he suggested.

Director of KRC SPA Balasubramanyan highlighted the variety of genres displayed in the exhibition, including engineering, architecture, medicine, computer science, business, psychology and management. The institution’s librarian Sivaprasad Panda announced plans to make the book exhibition an annual event. The event witnessed participation from renowned publishers across the country, offering a diverse range of books.

Meanwhile, the GITAM School of Business achieved remarkable success in the ongoing placement season for the academic year 2024-25. A total of 80 MBA students secured lucrative offers from corporate organisations, reflecting the high quality of education and training provided by the institution. Sharing details, deputy director of career fulfilment KV Sandhyavani announced that the students have been placed in reputed companies such as Deloitte, Accenture, ADP, Oxane Partners, PwC, and others with impressive packages.