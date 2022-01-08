Visakhapatnam: A colony sans park, community hall

Visakhapatnam: Though Virat Nagar near Prahaladapuram was once equipped with basic amenities, lack of proper maintenance of roads and drains has become a cause of concern for the residents.

Absence of a park, a temple and a community hall turns out to be a dent for the colony that has about 165 plots.

Like some of the colonies adjacent to it, Virat Nagar too falls under the purview of Simhachalam 'panchagramalu' land issue.

Three roads that connect sub lanes of the colony have become uneven due to the completion of UGD works long before.

Bringing respite to the residents, the corporation officials took up drainage repair works at four different places. Most of them were badly damaged due to age. This apart, a sub drain connecting the main drain is also getting repaired at the neighbourhood. "However, we don't have any space to organise a meeting to discuss the development issues or other challenges in the colony. Earlier, three places were proposed to build a community hall in the neighbourhood. However, it did not take off due to various reasons. If the GVMC provides alternate land to Simhachalam Devasthanam, we can take forward the proposal of building a community hall here," says GVG Prasad, secretary of the colony association.

Sharing his opinion, a resident of the colony KV Giri Babu, says, "During evening and night times, we find it tough to commute through the roads. Though sanitation part is fairly good in the area, bad roads need to be repaired at the earliest."