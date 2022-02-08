Visakhapatnam: A row of events to mark National Science Day

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) will be celebrating National Science Day (NSD) on February 28. Marking the occasion, NSTL is organising a row of events for students for schools and colleges. They include a quiz contest on Indian Science and Technology for students of Classes VI to X. The last date for submitting entries through mail id: [email protected] is February 9.

Further details can be accessed by contacting 9962427938 or 0891-2586238. Essay writing contest for students of Classes VI to X on contribution of Indian scientist, painting competition for those studying Classes I to V on science and nature will be held.

The last date for submitting entries is February 15. For engineering students, the theme for models and exhibits is 'innovation for social benefits.' Those interested can submit their entries through email id: [email protected] For more details, one can also contact 8500940450 or 0891-2586431. Quiz competition will be held on February 10 at 1 pm at Manasi Auditorium, NSTL Complex.

Schools are required to submit the essay writing scripts (two entries) and paintings (two entries) to NSTL (preferably scanned copies through e-mail) for further evaluation by an in-house judging panel. Winners will be awarded on National Science Day. An open house (exhibition /display of NSTL's products) will be organised during February 25-26 at Ramanath Secondary School, NSTL residential complex. During the open house, students would be permitted to witness the exhibits of weapons/systems being developed by the NSTL for the Indian Navy and also the best models selected in the competition for engineering students.

Covid-19 safety norms are to be followed during the visit.