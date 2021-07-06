Visakhapatnam: Abhishek takes charge as Paderu Sub Collector

Visakhapatnam: V Abhishek takes charge as Paderu Sub Collector here on Monday.

An IAS officer of 2019 batch, Abhishek took charge from K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi at the office.

Speaking to the media, the newly joined Paderu Sub Collector said he liked to work in the Agency area.

He said he was looking forward to working at Paderu subdivision.

Later, Abhishek met ITDA project officer Rohanki Gopala Krishna and discussed various welfare programmes taken up in the Agency areas.