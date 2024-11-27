Live
- Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas
- EAM Jaishankar meets Italy's counterpart during G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting
- Parliamentary Committee on Waqf bill to meet today
- Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates as AQI nears 'severe' levels
- Telangana Government Issues Clarity Over Zilla Parishads Confusion
- AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Condemns Arrest of ISKCON Preacher in Bangladesh
- In LS today, FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Bills to amend banking laws
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 27 November, 2024
- First millet restaurant opened by women's self-help group in J&K's Kathua
- Rural students' options shrink as US colleges slash majors: Report
Just In
Visakhapatnam: ACB conducts searches at residence, office
Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted searches at six places on Tuesday as they received complaints...
Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted searches at six places on Tuesday as they received complaints that zonal commissioner, zone-II of GVMC K Simhachalam acquired disproportionate assets.
With the permission from the special judge of Anti-Corruption Cases, Visakhapatnam ACB officials carried out searches at the Zonal Commissioner’s apartment located in Midhilapuri Colony in Madhurawada, GVMC Zone-2 office, houses of three relatives of the zonal commissioner in Srikakulam district and Hyderabad.
The GVMC official is found to have amassed disproportionate assets, confining to corrupt practices. Joint Director, ACB, M Rajani, Additional SP N Vishnu, ACB officers from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Range carried out the raids in different places.