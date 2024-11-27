  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: ACB conducts searches at residence, office

Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted searches at six places on Tuesday as they received complaints that zonal commissioner, zone-II of GVMC K Simhachalam acquired disproportionate assets.

With the permission from the special judge of Anti-Corruption Cases, Visakhapatnam ACB officials carried out searches at the Zonal Commissioner’s apartment located in Midhilapuri Colony in Madhurawada, GVMC Zone-2 office, houses of three relatives of the zonal commissioner in Srikakulam district and Hyderabad.

The GVMC official is found to have amassed disproportionate assets, confining to corrupt practices. Joint Director, ACB, M Rajani, Additional SP N Vishnu, ACB officers from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Range carried out the raids in different places.

