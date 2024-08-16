Visakhapatnam: Accelerate children’s park works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction works of the children’s park at Mudasarlova area. He directed the engineering officials to expedite the work and make the park accessible to the public at the earliest.

Earlier, the Commissioner examined the progress of the children’s park and inquired about the reasons for the delay. He expressed concerns that the delay in completing the works would lead to financial burden to the GVMC. The Commissioner instructed the engineering officials to ensure that no existing trees in the park are removed during the works. If any tree is obstructing the construction, that should be relocated using tree translocation methods.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of incorporating key amenities in the park, including an open-air theater, children’s play area, walking track and various play equipment for children aged below 15 years.