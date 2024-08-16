Live
- AICC forms 14-member panel for Odisha
- Odisha announces one-day optional menstrual leave
- BJD-BJP war of words over Odia ‘Asmita’
- Odisha has embarked on path of change: CM Mohan Charan Majhi
- Host of dignitaries attend At Home
- Rains, gusty winds lash several parts of Hyderabad
- Women will thrash KTR with broomsticks: TSWCDC chairperson
- Opposition trying to create confusion amongst farmers: Jagga Reddy
- Outrage over KTR’s comments: Women’s Commission takes suo moto cognisance
- KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Accelerate children’s park works
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the...
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction works of the children’s park at Mudasarlova area. He directed the engineering officials to expedite the work and make the park accessible to the public at the earliest.
Earlier, the Commissioner examined the progress of the children’s park and inquired about the reasons for the delay. He expressed concerns that the delay in completing the works would lead to financial burden to the GVMC. The Commissioner instructed the engineering officials to ensure that no existing trees in the park are removed during the works. If any tree is obstructing the construction, that should be relocated using tree translocation methods.
The Commissioner emphasized the importance of incorporating key amenities in the park, including an open-air theater, children’s play area, walking track and various play equipment for children aged below 15 years.