Visakhapatnam: Additional stoppages for special trains
Visakhapatnam: Indian Railways has decided to provide more stoppages to the special trains from October 8, 2020 over East Coast Railway jurisdiction for the convenience of passengers, said A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair.
The trains like Mumbai-Bhubaneswar-Mumbai (train no; 01019/01020) special Konark Express will have additional stoppages at Palasa, Sompeta and Ichchapuram in both directions.
Secunderabad-Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma (train no; 02704/02703) will have additional halts at Palasa and Ichchapuram in both directions.
Guwahati-Bangalore-Guwahati Tri-weekly special (with effect from October 7 for train number 02510 and with effect from October 8 for train number 02509) tri-weekly special will have additional stoppage at Palasa in both directions.
Silchar-Trivandrum Central-Silchar (with effect from October 8 for train number 02507 and with effect from October 11 for train number 02508) weekly special will have additional stoppage at Palasa in both directions.
Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri special (with effect from October 7 for train number 02844 and with effect from October 8 for train number 02843) will have additional halts at Palasa, Bobbili and Parvatipuram Town in both directions.
Puri-Okha-Puri special (with effect from October 9 for train number 08402 and with effect from October 11 for train number 08401) will have additional stoppage at Palasa in both directions.
Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham special (with effect from October 9 for train number 02973 and with effect from October 10 for train number 02974) will have additional halts at Parvatipuram, Palasa and Sompeta in both directions.
Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam (train no. 08518/08517) special will have additional stoppages at Simhachalam and Paravatipuram Town in both directions.
Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam special Godavari Express (train no; 02727/02728) will have additional halt at Duvvada in both directions.
Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express (train no; 02805/02806) will have additional stoppage at Duvvada in both directions.
Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah (train no; 02245/02246) special Duronto Express (with effect from October 9) will have additional halt at Vizianagaram in both directions.