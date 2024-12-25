Visakhapatnam: After a long gap, Rushikonda south road reopens for public

Visakhapatnam: The Rushikonda south road constructed during the previous TDP government at a cost of Rs 2 crore has been reopened for public use.

After a long time, this particular stretch was made inaccessible for years. Barring the officials who were involved in the Rushikonda tourism project, the public was restricted from using the road. The reopening of the alternate route to Rushikonda Beach led to decongestion of the main road. Also, commuters found it difficult to park their vehicles.

Much to the inconvenience of tourists and locals, the south road remained closed for the public for the past five years as it was exclusively used by a few officials as the construction of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s palace was in progress.

From then, the entire stretch was strictly restricted as apart from the public, Opposition leaders or any other party leaders could not come anywhere closer to it.

After the formation of the NDA government, various sections of people appealed to the district administration to reopen the road for the public.

The road is particularly more useful for tourists to reach Rushikonda beach and locals used to spend their time along the stretch during weekends.

Based on the public demand, Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat, took the initiative of reopening the road with the support of the coalition government. The decision was taken following extensive consultations with authorities and taking up necessary repairs. By providing an alternative route to Rushikonda beach, it ensures smoother traffic flow and a hassle-free experience for visitors. This development is seen as a step forward in improving the overall connectivity and infrastructure of the region.

“The NDA government is committed towards addressing public needs and boosting Visakhapatnam’s tourism potential. Reopening the south road at Rushikonda is a step towards providing seamless access to the beach, enhancing the overall experience for the visitors,” the MP mentioned after reopening the road. After struggling for years, tourists and locals heaved a sigh of relief as they can now access the south road without any restrictions.