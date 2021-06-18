Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Agriculture Market Committee members take oath today

Newly-appointed Agriculture Market Committee chairman B Sanni Krishna taking charge as a chairman in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
x

Newly-appointed Agriculture Market Committee chairman B Sanni Krishna taking charge as a chairman in Visakhapatnam on Thursday 

Highlights

Chairman Byagani Sanni vows to serve the people of Vizag with dedication

Visakhapatnam: The newly-appointed Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) of Visakhapatnam members took charge here on Thursday.

The government of Andhra Pradesh constituted the AMC with West constituency MLA P G V R Naidu as the honorary chairman of the committee.

Baygani Sanni Krishna (also known as Alfa Krishna) took oath as a chairman of AMC and P Yuvatha Reddy as vice chairman. Seventeen members took charge as the members of the committee. GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari is one of the committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Sanni Krishna said he will work with dedication to serve the people of Visakhapatnam.

Further, he thanked Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Visakhapatnam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X