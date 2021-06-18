Visakhapatnam: Agriculture Market Committee members take oath today

Visakhapatnam: The newly-appointed Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) of Visakhapatnam members took charge here on Thursday.

The government of Andhra Pradesh constituted the AMC with West constituency MLA P G V R Naidu as the honorary chairman of the committee.

Baygani Sanni Krishna (also known as Alfa Krishna) took oath as a chairman of AMC and P Yuvatha Reddy as vice chairman. Seventeen members took charge as the members of the committee. GVMC mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari is one of the committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Sanni Krishna said he will work with dedication to serve the people of Visakhapatnam.

Further, he thanked Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Visakhapatnam.