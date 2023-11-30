Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh mulls Skill Cascading Ecosystem

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a plan to meet the demand for skilled human resources in the state. It proposes to train 20 million people in the state in the next 15 years and build a ground-breaking Skill Cascading Ecosystem.

According to officials, this will help in making the state as the knowledge hub of the world. It is learnt that 55 industries have joined hands with the APSSDC as skill spokes to train the youth based on specific requirements. There are 26 skill colleges and 193 hubs across the state.

The APSSDC is facilitating opportunities for skilled youth in foreign countries. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching a range of initiatives in Vishakhapatnam, amongst which the ‘AP Skills Universe’ application is one among them.

The Andhra Pradesh government is investing over Rs 100 crore to modernise and rebrand 83 government industrial training institutes (ITIs), 87 polytechnic colleges, and 26 skill colleges as industry cum training centres.

The unwavering commitment to skill development aims to empower our youth, making them not only nationally but also globally competitive. Together, the Government departments are aiming to build a future where the workforce is equipped to excel in the dynamic landscape of industries, contributing significantly to the state's and the country's growth, said S Suresh Kumar Principal Secretary, Skill Development Training Department.

"The Cascading Ecosystem is a first-of-its-kind integrated model designed to address shortcomings in existing skills development programs. It aims to provide holistic training aligned with future industry needs." AP Skills Universe is a one stop digital portal for all skills development related activities in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who are seeking training in different skills or looking for job opportunities can register on the portal for the same.

“A unique feature provided by the AP Skills Universe platform is that it will allow the job providers to register on the same platform as well, which will make it easy for job seekers to get in touch with them.”