Visakhapatnam: APSRTC, RTA launch awareness campaign on road safety

Visakhapatnam: A fortnight-long road safety awareness campaign has been launched by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) here on Saturday. RTC regional manager (RM) of Visakhapatnam MY Danam and RTA motor vehicle inspector R Anil inaugurated the programme at Visakhapatnam Depot.

Speaking on the occasion, the regional manager said APSRTC takes efforts to provide a safe journey to the passengers. "But despite that accidents do get registered every year. Educating people on sticking to traffic discipline is a way forward to bring down road accidents," he stated.

The RM stressed that losing concentration while driving, can lead to a lot of damage to the commuters as well as vehicles. He advised the commuters to follow road safety rules diligently.

Deputy chief traffic manager (rural) Kanithi Venkata Rao, depot manager D Dilleswara Rao, drivers and union leaders participated in the launch.