Visakhapatnam: Around 15 bikes, furniture gutted in fire mishap

Visakhapatnam: A fleet of two-wheelers and a few computer systems went up in flames in an accident that occurred due to an electric short circuit at an automobile showroom in Srinagar, Gajuwaka here on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the short circuit occurred at battery charging equipment of Simhadri Auto Agency which remained closed during the time of incident.

About 15 new two-wheelers and two computer systems went up in flames during the accident. Meanwhile, firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to the showroom management, the accident resulted in a loss of property to the tune of Rs.20 lakh.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident and no casualty reported. The police registered a case and investigation is on.