Visakhapatnam: Arrangements in place for Covid vaccination

Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the authorities to make proper arrangements for the Covid-19 vaccination which is scheduled to commence from January 16.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Collector said the vaccine will be given to doctors and medical personnel in the first phase.

Vinay Chand explained that two centres will be arranged in each constituency and a total of 32 centres in the district will be set up for the vaccination. He said the centres will be opened from 9 am to 5 pm.

A Covid committee was set up to recruit the necessary staff and complete the programme. Vinay Chand instructed the officials to ensure the vaccines reach respective centres by Friday. He mentioned that vaccination centres must have uninterrupted power supply and internet facility and tight security arrangements will be in place at these points.

The Collector said vaccination will continue for a while and will be administered at 222 centres in the district from January 17.

Joint Collector P Arun Babu, ITDA PO S Venkateswar, Andhra Medical College Principal PV Sudhakar, District Medical Health Officer PS Suryanarayana, GVMC Additional Commissioners Sanyasi Rao and Asha Jyothi and District Immunisation Officer S Jeevan Rani participated in the meeting.