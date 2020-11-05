Visakhapatnam: Atchanna alleges huge scam in house sites scheme

Visakhapatnam: In the garb of distributing house pattas, the YSRCP is looting crores of rupees, alleged TDP state president K Atchannaidu here on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, he reiterated that the 20 lakh houses were allotted to the beneficiaries during the TDP regime and the party government completed construction of 10 lakh houses between 2014 and 2019. Atchannaidu said the housing scheme was introduced long back by the TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao.

The TDP leader pointed out that the YSRCP was allotting house sites to the poor where the place is not at all suitable to live, especially when it rains. "However, the ruling party has looted Rs 5,000 crore in the 'guise' of distribution of house pattas," he said.

On allegations of TDP thwarting distribution of house sites by litigations, Atchannaidu cleared the air that false propaganda was being made that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the party leaders were filing cases against the house sites allotted for the scheme. He explained that there was only 2,000 acre of land under dispute in the court and the rest can be distributed to the poor.

Atchannaidu demanded the government to allot two cents or one-and-a-half cents of land to every eligible poor instead of the one cent sanctioned. He recalled that 62,000 houses were allotted in Visakhapatnam alone during the TDP rule.

On local body polls, he pointed out that the government is not 'prepared' for the defeat which is sure to happen. "While the Union government is of the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic is receding, the state government is saying the virus is increasing in its count. We seriously don't know why did the government open wine shops and schools if it believes that the pandemic is actually spreading its tentacles," he wondered.

He stated the state government is distributing cash through various schemes to the people with one hand and grabbing the same from the other.

About demolishing a part of GITAM's property, Atchannaidu alleged that the Chief Minister's rule is nothing but a 'political vendetta'. He wondered how encroachments were only confined to TDP leaders. "Can we reveal the list of the YSRCP leaders who encroached the lands?" the Tekkali MLA said.