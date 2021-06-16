­Visakhapatnam: Audit of MANSAS Trust accounts soon

Visakhapatnam: A new lease policy will be introduced to generate more revenue through the assets and lands of the Endowments Department, said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.



Reviewing with the district officials here on Wednesday, the Minister said the Endowments Department will take all necessary steps to protect the assets in the district.

The Minister stated that the department will bring back the encroached lands and fence them to avoid grabbing. He alleged that the MANSAS Trust management was not maintained in a transparent manner and its accounts will be audited soon. Later, the Endowments Minister mentioned that the 'Panchagramalu' land issue will also be sorted out soon.

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu opined that the Endowments Department should improve the existing lease policy.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the government is committed to safeguarding the Hindu Dharma and preserving its culture and tradition.

Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy said the government should hand over the lands of Endowments which were illegally owned by others.

MPs, MLAs, revenue and Endowments officials took part in the review.