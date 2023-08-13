Visakhapatnam: ‘Awareness on natural products increased after Covid’

Visakhapatnam : After Covid-19, awareness about using natural products has increased, observed Director-Global Research Botanic Health Care HN Shivaprasad.

Delivering an expert lecture on ‘Global regulations and nutraceuticals market: the role and potential of medicinal plants’ at GITAM School of Pharmacy here on Saturday, he explained the importance of herbal extracts and highlighted using high-tech processes and concentrated active ingredients obtained from plants and spices for healthcare, nutrition, food, and personal care.

He encouraged students to expand their research on preventive healthcare. After Covid-19, he noted, awareness about using natural products has increased. Later, he interacted with faculty members and research scholars, encouraging them to focus on phytochemical research.