Visakhapatnam: Ayyanna comes down heavily on YSRCP government

Visakhapatnam: TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu wondered how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government could build an airport in each district at a time when it's not in a position to give retirement benefits to the retired employees.

Terming it as a 'Tughlaq decision', the TDP leader opined that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's proposal of constructing one airport in each district is another 'thoughtless move'.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he alleged that the Chief Minister has already pushed Andhra Pradesh into a debt-ridden state and wondered from where the CM would get funds for the 'one airport in every district' proposal.

Ayyanna Patrudu said the CM had announced to set up 16 new medical colleges across the state at a cost of Rs 7,880 crore but till now he could not complete building a single college.

He alleged that the already-depleted state exchequer has no funds left to complete the Polavaram project or build Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project. But, ignoring all these, the former minister pointed out, the Chief Minister is going ahead to build airports.

The politburo member said that the YSRCP government could not build a tribal university in Vizianagaram. He pointed out that the government has not cleared the bills of the contractors, including the ones providing nutritious food at the Covid care centres, supplying mid-day meals to schools and TIDCO contractors.

Ayyanna Patrudu accused the AP government of trying to extort from the poor by increasing house taxes and imposing garbage tax which turned out to be an additional burden for many, especially in times of the pandemic. He also raised an objection for extorting money from the poor in the garb of OTS.