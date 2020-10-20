Visakhapatnam: B Raghu elected national president of BDCA

Visakhapatnam: Boddepalli Raghu has been elected as the national president for the Board of Disabled Cricket Association (BDCA).

After taking charge as national president here on Monday, he said he would strive hard to further promote the sport among the disabled.

The board decided to host the World Cup in the next two years where participants from nine countries are expected to participate.

The MoU signed with Crick Dost helps in working with recognised sports bodies and achieve international recognition for their association.

National secretary of the Board of Disabled Cricket Association Rami Reddy, international badminton player Ushasri and Sheetal Madan, among others participated in the unveiling of the logo and website.