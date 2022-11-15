Visakhapatnam: BJP to roll out people-connect campaigns next

Visakhapatnam: In a bid to strengthen the party's presence in the state, state BJP cadre is gearing up to initiate people-outreach campaigns.



The recently-concluded core committee meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and key state BJP leaders in Visakhapatnam focused on not just addressing the current challenges faced by the saffron party in the state but also on adopting various means to get closer to different sections of people. Although 'development' would be the key area of focus, the Prime Minister laid equal emphasis on initiating people-connect programmes to bring the public closer to the saffron party during a little over 1.5-hour-long core committee meeting.

One of the people-connect campaigns recommended is distribution of reused toys/dolls and other play stuff among children belonging to economically weaker sections by collecting them from well-to-do families. "It is one of the simplest ways to strike a chord with the children as suggested by the Prime Minister," shares Raveendra Medapati, BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president.

Based on the suggestions made, the party cadre has come up with an action plan. Initially, areas will be identified wherein the dolls and play items could be collected from the wealthy families. The stuff thus collected will be distributed to children residing in slum areas. "It serves as an effective means to bridge between haves and have-nots. The identification of locations will commence in a week. The plan is also to bring awareness about central government-sponsored schemes such as Suraksha Bima Yojana and Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, among masses," says Ummidi Sujatha Raj, district president of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Making use of social media platforms, different wings of the party are teaming up to execute the people-centric campaigns in a structured manner.