Visakhapatnam : Botcha Satyanarayana inspects ward secretariat

Visakhapatnam : All the vacancies in the secretariats will be filled in a phased manner, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana here on Saturday.

The Minister along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana made surprise visits to a ward secretariat.

Botcha inspected the new Venkojipalem ward secretariat and reviewed the work of the staff. He mentioned that 400 staff are working in the call data centre at Andhra University and complaints from the public are being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned.

Zonal Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Village, Ward Secretariat Additional Commissioner Geeta and other officials participated in the visit.