Visakhapatnam: BRTS road in bad condition

Visakhapatnam: Compared to other colonies, Appannapalem Panchayat Colony located between Ghosala and Vepagunta junctions looks clean and tidy. Among other infrastructure, roads and drainage system in Appannapalem Panchayat Colony are in better condition.



The colony people here say that the neighbourhood is quite resident-friendly except for one particular reason. The route that connects Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road to the colony is in a bad condition.

The construction of CC roads and drainages were completed during the previous tenure of the elected civic body. Many plots in the neighbourhood are still lying vacant even now because of the pending issue of 'pachgramala land issue' in the High Court.

Unlike neighbouring localities where the vacant plots are heaped with garbage, this colony is well maintained. People here mention that the incidents of seasonal diseases are quite low because the sanitation maintenance is quite good in the neighbourhood.

The colony has two major lanes that connect the main roads. While one way is to reach Simhachalam-Prahaladapuram road, the other route leads to the BRTS Simhachalam corridor. However, the road that connects to the BRTS lane has become completely gravel-filled patch.

Locals mentioned that several motorists get injured while commuting at the spot as their vehicles go out of control due to gravel-filled path. This, they say, needs to be addressed with immediate effect to avoid accidents from recurring.