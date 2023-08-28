Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Bus bay near RTC complex collapses
The modern bus shelters were built by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recently as a part of its smart City project
Visakhapatnam: A bus bay built a month ago on the southern side of the Visakhapatnam RTC complex suddenly collapsed in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The modern bus shelters were built by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recently as a part of its smart City project. Luckily, no one was under the shelter at the time of the incident. The GVMC constructed 20 modern bus bays at a cost of Rs 5 crore in various parts of the city stretch.
The passengers and denizens of the city expressed concern over the quality of the work taken at the bus bay. These advanced bus centres were inaugurated by the city Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.
About Rs 50 lakh was spent on the bus bay that collapsed near VMRDA Central Park.
A protest was taken up under the leadership of CPM floor leader B Gangarao against the poor quality of works of the corporation. Similarly, TDP leaders, including former MLA Gandi Babji, women wing president S Anantha Lakshmi, general secretary Pasarla Prasad staged a dharna at the bus stop.