Visakhapatnam: Call for united fight against plastic pollution

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha called for a concerted effort to make 'Swachh Anakapalle' here on Saturday. As a part of his ward visits, the GVMC Commissioner interacted with the corporators at Anakapalle zone and exhorted them to work for the top rank in 'Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2022.' Emphasising on building awareness among people, he underlined the need to work in tandem with public representatives, people's associations, NGOs and resident welfare associations and deliver the message.

Advocating the use of cloth and jute bags, Lakshmisha took part in the rally organised to arrest plastic pollution. Shouting slogans, a number of students from Dr.BR Ambedkar Municipal School, NCC volunteers joined the rally. The cloth bags designed by the students were appreciated by the GVMC Commissioner. A tree plantation drive was held on the school campus. The Municipal Commissioner encouraged the women to draw rangolis to discourage locals from littering.

The awareness drive was held in the presence of Chief Medical Officer of Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, corporators standing committee member M Sunita, K Neelima, among others. Earlier, the GVMC Commissioner visited Aganampudi, Kondayyavalasa, Lankalapalem, Danaboyinapalem in sixth zone and stressed on the public participation in fighting plastic pollution.

Lakshmisha observed that plastic use is more rampant among the tiffin centre units and roadside vendors and called for a complete support to put an end to it. He took stock of the civic issues bothering the residents and exhorted the officials to take up repair works and construction of drains. 'Kolattam' dance was used as a medium to promote awareness on SS-2022.

Community centre

Meanwhile, Lakshmisha said that with the initiative taken by Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, GAIL has come forward to set up a community centre at Kummaripalem in Visakhapatnam. An MoU was exchanged between the GAIL official and the Municipal Commissioner in this regard. The construction work will soon start and GAIL is extending a financial support of Rs 3 crore for the same.