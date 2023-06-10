Visakhapatnam: CBG ops in Arabian Sea

Live
Highlights
Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.
The seamless operational integration of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as a fleet of ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power.
The spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft showcases the nation's formidable maritime capabilities.
