Visakhapatnam: CBG ops in Arabian Sea

Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy undertakes twin-carrier Carrier Battle Groups (CBG) operations with more than 35 aircraft in Arabian Sea.

The seamless operational integration of INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant as well as a fleet of ships and submarines is a powerful testament to the pivotal role of sea-based air power.

The spectacular display of multi-carrier operations and coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft showcases the nation's formidable maritime capabilities.