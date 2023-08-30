Visakhapatnam: Chandana Subbalakshmi passes away

Visakhapatnam: Chandana Subbalakshmi, wife of Chandana Mohan Rao, chairman of Chandana Brothers, passed away in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. She played a major role in developing the organisation.



Condolences poured in from textile players, traders and people from various sections of society. CMD of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana termed the loss as irrevocable to the family. It may be recalled that Chandana Brothers was developed as CMR, catering to the textile needs of the people for the past four decades.