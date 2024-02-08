  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: 'Cheepa' dies of acute myocardial infarction


Highlights

A 29-year-old Cheepa, a chimpanzee at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, died on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam : A 29-year-old Cheepa, a chimpanzee at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, died on Wednesday. The female chimpanzee was gifted to the city zoo from Israel zoo in 2016. According to zoo officials, the cause of death is said to be due to acute myocardial infarction and the postmortem report was submitted by the veterinary assistant surgeon, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam.

However, another female himpanzee is at the IGZP’s enclosure. The officials in a statement released on Wednesday night mentioned that the average lifespan of a chimpanzee in the wild is around 30 years.

