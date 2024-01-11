  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Chokkakula Venkata Rao new VKPCPIR UDA Chairman

Chokkakula Venkata Rao was appointed as chairman of Visakhapatnam Kakinada Petroleum Chemical and Petro-Chemical Investment Region Urban Development Authority.

Visakhapatnam : Chokkakula Venkata Rao was appointed as chairman of Visakhapatnam Kakinada Petroleum Chemical and Petro-Chemical Investment Region Urban Development Authority. Speaking on the occasion, Chokkakula Venkata Rao thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity. He later thanked YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for extending support to him in appointing him as chairman.

