Visakhapatnam city Bandh: Tension grips due to altercation between YSRCP and TDP

The Visakhapatnam city bandh called on by the employees union continued peacefully with protests being taken place across the district against the privatisation of the steel plant. Protesters at Maddilapalem Chowrasta staged an innovative protest by doing rastaroko by playing on the roads and doing tiffin. Police arrested leaders of left parties, trade unions and civil society groups while the workers chanted slogans against the centre and stopped vehicles on the national highway.



Meanwhile, the TDP leaders took part in the Visakha Bandh in old Gajuwaka and expressed full support for the strike. Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP president of the Visakhapatnam Parliament took part in strike and alleged that YSRCP is adopting a dual stance on the Visakha bandh and opined that the YSRCP leaders have not participated in the strike. The TDP leaders have expressed doubt that the centre has decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant withnthe support of YSRCP.

On the other hand, a clash took place between TDP and YSRCP at the old Gajuwaka junction. During the bandh, the two factions clashed. TDP leaders and activists chanted slogans against the chief minister. YSRCP leaders present there clashed with TDP leaders. Both sides were stopped by police. The clash took place in the presence of MLA Nagireddy and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.