Visakhapatnam: City cops help colleagues in times of distress

Visakhapatnam: When people remain indoors and employees prefer 'work from home' amid rising coronavirus cases, police personnel from various wings are always on their toes, attending duties.



Brushing the risk factors aside, they step out to attend to their work anytime. This year, 291 city police of various ranks tested positive for coronavirus till now. As on Friday, 44 active cases were registered. While 42 are in home isolation, two of the patients have been hospitalised.

Last year, close to 700 city police got infected with Covid-19. However, four of them lost their battle against the virus in the first wave. But this year, two home guards and two ASIs -- all aged between 52 and 58 -- have succumbed to the virus in the first five months.

Thankfully, 99.35 per cent of Visakhapatnam city police personnel received the first dose of vaccination, while 94.15 per cent got the second dose. "Pregnant cops along with the recently recovered Covid-affected personnel are yet to get vaccinated.

Barring which, most of the police personnel got inoculated in the city. Initially, there was vaccine hesitancy. But, with the department's massive counselling sessions, we are able to address the issue to a large extent," explains M Rajani, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), city police.

Along with counselling sessions, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha laid emphasis on adherence to precautionary measures. Those attending duty were given a sufficient supply of masks, sanitisers, face shields and also Detadine mouthwash solution. Vaccination is made mandatory too. "We keep a close tab on the co-morbid conditions of the personnel who tested positive for the virus because they need extra care. Through the WhatsApp group 'Vizag city Covid warriors', multiple interventions are provided to Covid-19 patients through Zoom conference," elaborates the ADCP.

From tele-counselling to facilitating interactive sessions with senior officials to boost morale and connecting with the doctors and psychologists, the WhatsApp group initiated by the Commissioner of Police reaches out to the infected police during times of distress. Based on the critical condition and requirement, oxygen concentrators are also facilitated for those in home isolation.

With allotted beds in a network of hospitals, including cashless treatment in a Covid-designated hospital, the city police ensure that none of the city cops and their family members in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram across various wings suffer due to non-admission into hospitals in case of any emergency.





A home guard's son availing oxygen concentrator facilitated by Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha in Visakhapatnam







