Visakhapatnam: City police crack 57 cases in May

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 57 different cases and arrested 86 property offenders in the month of May.

Briefing the media, here on Sunday, DCP (Crimes) Venkata Ratnam said that property worth Rs 53.40 lakh were stolen in 83 property offences in the month of May. Of them, the police recovered property worth Rs 28.23 lakh.

Following the instructions of City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, special teams were formed to nab the offenders.

About 253.87-gm of gold, 110-gm of silver, Rs 5.96 lakh of cash, and 20 two-wheelers were recovered from the accused. Also, 11 mobile phones, four laptops and other gadgets were recovered.

Special teams detected one case of dacoity, one robbery, 17 cases of house breaking, four cases of chain snatchings, 17 cases of other thefts and 17 two-wheelers theft cases, among others the DCP mentioned.

Deploying crime teams, special patrolling in crime prone areas was conducted in different places at nights, the DCP added.

The cases were registered at 18 police stations across the city. Of them, II Town police station and New Port police station registered 10 cases each in May. In Gajuwaka, 11 cases were registered. Through mobile recovery melas, the police were able to retrieve 330 mobile phones worth Rs 49.5 lakh.