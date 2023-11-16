  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: City soaks in cricket fervour!

Visakhapatnam: City soaks in cricket fervour!
x

Cricket admirers watch the World Cup semifinal match between India and New Zealand at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Highlights

The cricket fervour reached a crescendo in the city as India reached semifinals in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Visakhapatnam : The cricket fervour reached a crescendo in the city as India reached semifinals in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Even as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is going to conclude on November 19 after the finals, the cricket fervour is going to continue in Visakhapatnam way further. This is because Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is going to become the venue for the T20 cricket match scheduled on November 23 between India and Australia.

With India already made it to the final trouncing New Zealand team with a huge target in the semifinals, cricket admirers gear up to watch the finals, pinning high hopes on team India.

Cashing in on the mood, the Andhra Cricket Association enthralled the cricket fans with a large screen at RK Beach during semifinals. Cricket fans came in droves to RK Beach to watch the match on the big screen amidst a cheering crowd and coastal backdrop. “Two days back, we decided to watch the match on the big screen."

“It was so special that we could watch Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century on the big screen as it gave us a feeling of watching the action live at the stadium,” exclaimed P Bimal Sudhanshu Patnaik. Along with the big screens, special effects were added to the occasion as drummers and musicians cheered team India at the RK Beach. People, who thronged the area, had a variety of options to munch on their favourite snack as several eateries lined up the stretch. Apparently, the crowd is likely to double up at RK Beach to watch the match on the big screen as India reaches the finals. Meanwhile, the online sale of tickets for the T20 match has already begun on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X