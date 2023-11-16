Visakhapatnam: City soaks in cricket fervour!

Visakhapatnam : The cricket fervour reached a crescendo in the city as India reached semifinals in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Even as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is going to conclude on November 19 after the finals, the cricket fervour is going to continue in Visakhapatnam way further. This is because Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is going to become the venue for the T20 cricket match scheduled on November 23 between India and Australia.

With India already made it to the final trouncing New Zealand team with a huge target in the semifinals, cricket admirers gear up to watch the finals, pinning high hopes on team India.

Cashing in on the mood, the Andhra Cricket Association enthralled the cricket fans with a large screen at RK Beach during semifinals. Cricket fans came in droves to RK Beach to watch the match on the big screen amidst a cheering crowd and coastal backdrop. “Two days back, we decided to watch the match on the big screen."

“It was so special that we could watch Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century on the big screen as it gave us a feeling of watching the action live at the stadium,” exclaimed P Bimal Sudhanshu Patnaik. Along with the big screens, special effects were added to the occasion as drummers and musicians cheered team India at the RK Beach. People, who thronged the area, had a variety of options to munch on their favourite snack as several eateries lined up the stretch. Apparently, the crowd is likely to double up at RK Beach to watch the match on the big screen as India reaches the finals. Meanwhile, the online sale of tickets for the T20 match has already begun on Wednesday.