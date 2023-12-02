Visakhapatnam: Civic body envisions poster-free city

Visakhapatnam : As posters are marring the beauty of city walls at public places, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is considering serious measures to keep them poster-free.

Involving representatives from NGOs, wall poster printing units, film units, associations of various religious organisations, event managements and commercial establishments, the corporation officials intend to carry out an extensive awareness drive about maintaining the public places poster-free.

Conveying the message, the civic body instructs various units not to stick bills on the walls at public places. As the posters are marring the look of the city walls, the corporation officials appealed to the stakeholders to extend cooperation to them in maintaining the city.

Posters along the walls are largely seen at Rythu Bazaars, electric poles, bus stands, railway stations, parks, bus bays, commercial units and other public places. They become an eyesore for the viewers.

Earlier, the city walls were adorned with several themes of artworks and eye-catching paintings in Visakhapatnam when the city hosted national and international summits and conclaves. The corporation spent crores of rupees to give a fresh look to the city walls by painting them with multiple themes.

However, the posters of different organisations and associations are now being stuck on the walls, impacting the city’s appeal.

“A number of industrialists and professionals keep frequenting the city. Posters on the walls create a shabby appearance and affect the city’s charm. Efforts are made to maintain the city walls poster-free,” said CM Saikanth Varma, GVMC Commissioner.

Already, some of the city walls were cleared of posters with the support of zonal commissioners. Going forward, a penalty will be charged for sticking posters at public places.