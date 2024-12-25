  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Class VIII boy allegedly commits suicide

Visakhapatnam: Upset over objection to play video game and watch horror shows, a 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by a tying a shoelace to his neck.

The incident happened at NGGO’s Colony in Akkayyapalem that falls under IV Town police station.

It is learnt that the boy had a habit of watching a lot of horror movies and playing online games. As the Class VIII boy spent hours looking at his mobile phone, his grandfather scolded him. Following which, the boy took the extreme step. Since his parents were separated, the boy was residing with his grandparents.

