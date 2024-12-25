Live
- India made Rs. 2.52 for every rupee spent on space: ISRO chief
- Tirupati: City glows with festive cheer ahead of Christmas
- Shah stresses on using tech to rein in crime
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Journey Through India’s Political Evolution
- MLA Anirudh criticises TTD board
- Indian IT hiring: AI/data science roles to dominate job market
- A tribute to Atal Ji, the statesman who shaped India with his vision & resolve
- Christmas in India is much more than religious festivity
- Tirupati: UTF office-bearers elected unanimously
- Tirupati: SP seeks public cooperation to check crimes
Visakhapatnam: Class VIII boy allegedly commits suicide
Visakhapatnam: Upset over objection to play video game and watch horror shows, a 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by a tying a shoelace to his neck.
The incident happened at NGGO’s Colony in Akkayyapalem that falls under IV Town police station.
It is learnt that the boy had a habit of watching a lot of horror movies and playing online games. As the Class VIII boy spent hours looking at his mobile phone, his grandfather scolded him. Following which, the boy took the extreme step. Since his parents were separated, the boy was residing with his grandparents.
