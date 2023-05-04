Live
Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna to receive gold medal
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: District Collector and Chairman of the District Red Cross Society A Mallikarjuna will receive a gold medal from the Governor for the distinguished services initiated in Visakhapatnam through the society.
The society has been extending services to the needy by organising blood collection and blood donation camps in Visakhapatnam.
Every year on the occasion of the ‘World Red Cross Day,’ the Governor presents a gold medal to a district which has rendered the best services. This time, the port city got selected for the gold medal.
District Collector Mallikarjuna will receive the award in a programme to be held at Raj Bhavan on May 8.
