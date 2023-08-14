Visakhapatnam: Come forward voluntarily for organ donation, people told

Visakhapatnam: Every individual should come forward voluntarily for organ donation, appealed District Collector A Mallikarjuna.



Marking the ‘World Organ Donation Day’ here on Sunday, an awareness programme was held here under the aegis of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving highest importance to the health sector. Recently, a heart transplant was carried out to a 16-year-old boy free of cost by the government.

He said the State government is keen on providing free medical treatment to the needy. Further Mallikarjuna said a number of awareness programmes were organised across the State for the past three years on organ donation. According to the data, about five lakh people suffer from organ failures across the world every year, but only 10 per cent of them survive, he added. Jeevandan State coordinator and VIMS director Dr K Rambabu said VIMS hospital has carried out organ donation and transplantation in a government hospital for the first time in the State. He mentioned that family members of organ donors can avail 50 per cent concession and free consultancy services at KIMS Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

During the programme, 15 family members of organ donors were felicitated. Red Cross Society State president Shiva Nagender Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer P Jagadeswara Rao, doctors, nursing staff, medical students from various colleges and NGOs participated in the programme.