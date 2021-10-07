  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Commodore Naresh Warikoo takes over as Station Commander

Visakhapatnam: Commodore Naresh Warikoo took over as the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and as the Station Commander, Naval Station Bheemunipatnam from Cmde Neeraj Uday during a ceremony held at INS Kalinga here on Wednesday.

Cmde Naresh Warikoo is an alumnus of Naval War College, Goa, DSSC Wellington and Naval College of Engineering, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 30,1991. The officer has served onboard frontline Indian Naval Ships Taragiri, Kulish and Rajput.

He has tenanted Staff Appointments at IHQ MoD(N) New Delhi, INS Dronacharya, ETMA, INS Kalinga and INS Tunir and served in Fleet Maintenance Unit (Visakhapatnam) and Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

