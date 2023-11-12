Visakhapatnam: Constable gets financial aid to take part in international triathlon

Visakhapatnam: In a step to encourage sportspersons, Divi’s Laboratories personnel presented a state-of-the-art bicycle worth Rs.3.75 lakh to Parawada Krishna working as a constable in Visakhapatnam. The bicycle was presented to the constable to take part in the ‘Ironman Triathlon Championship’ scheduled in Australia in December. On Saturday, it was presented to Krishna by City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar.



Ironman Triathlon is a sport where three disciplines of running, swimming and cycling are completed consecutively within a specified timeline.

It is one of the series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation.

In order to win a medal, 3.9-km swim, 180.2-km-long bicycle ride and a 42.2-km-long run should be completed.

Only those who finish within the stipulated time will be considered for awarding the Ironman title and they will be presented with a medal.

Earlier, Parawada Krishna participated in the competition representing India two times in this category and won the title. This year, Krishna is participating in the competition to be held in Busselton in Australia on December 3.

Divi’s extended financial assistance of Rs 6.75 lakh to Krishna. The CP appreciated the Divi’s management for their support to the constable. The officials were also advised to provide adequate support to Parawada Krishna, who is participating in the international sports competition on behalf of the police department.

Organisation general manager YY Koteswara Rao, liaison consultant Varahala Reddy, CSR manager D Suresh Kumar and AR ACP-2 Raghavendra Rao were present.