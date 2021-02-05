Visakhapatnam: Cops to take jab after polls

Visakhapatnam: The district police association members have decided to stay away from the Covid-19 vaccination drive for a while to perform their duties for the panchayat elections.

Members of the AP Police Officers' Association consulted with the senior police officers, including Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang and took the decision.

Department officials opined that it is difficult to attend the poll duty and get the jab simultaneously. The members of the association were conveyed the same to the government. They also felt that it is not safe to go for the jab at the moment as they have to move around while performing the election duty.

In Visakhapatnam, over 500 policemen were affected with Covid-19 and four police personnel had lost their lives. Visakhapatnam district police association members G Krishna Rao and D Lalitha met the DGP attended the meeting held in Vijayawada and decided to take the jab after the conclusion of Panchayat elections.