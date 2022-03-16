Visakhapatnam: Days old baby girl reportedly abducted from KGH

A four-day-old infant was reportedly abducted from King George Hospital (KGH) here on Wednesday.

The baby girl was born to Appayamma. According to sources, two or more women are expected to be involved in the case.

It is learnt that the women boarded an auto-rickshaw at KGH and reached Gurudwara junction. However, further details are awaited.

A case was registered by the police and investigation is on.