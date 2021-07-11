Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway restores some special trains
Keeping the demand of the passengers in view, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to restore some of the special trains to various destinations till further notice.
Visakhapatnam-Raipur (08528) daily special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam (08527) daily special train will leave Raipur from July 16. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (08516) special will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15.
In the return direction, the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (08515) special train will leave Kirandul from July 16. Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda (08561) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (08562) special will leave Kacheguda from July 16.
Visakhapatnam-Kadapa (07488) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam (07487) special train will leave Kadapa from July 16.
Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli (02831) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam (02832) special will leave Lingampalli from July 16.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of ECoR, Waltair, AK Tripathi mentioned that people should make use of the special train facilities.