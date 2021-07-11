Top
Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway restores some special trains

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand of the passengers in view, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to restore some of the special trains to various destinations till further notice.

Visakhapatnam-Raipur (08528) daily special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, the Raipur-Visakhapatnam (08527) daily special train will leave Raipur from July 16. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (08516) special will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15.

In the return direction, the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam (08515) special train will leave Kirandul from July 16. Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda (08561) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (08562) special will leave Kacheguda from July 16.

Visakhapatnam-Kadapa (07488) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam (07487) special train will leave Kadapa from July 16.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli (02831) special train will leave Visakhapatnam from July 15. In the return direction, Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam (02832) special will leave Lingampalli from July 16.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of ECoR, Waltair, AK Tripathi mentioned that people should make use of the special train facilities.

