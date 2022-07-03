Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway to run special trains for Rath Yatra

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the rush in view during the Rath Yatra period, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to run special trains towards Puri for the convenience of the passengers. Visakhapatnam-Puri special (08933) will leave Visakhapatnam on July 8 at 2.30 pm and reach Puri during early hours the next day at 1.15 am.

In return, Puri-Visakhapatnam special (08934) will leave Puri on July 9 at 8.25 pm and reach Visakhapatnam on July 10 at 5.15 am.

The train will halt at Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Haripur Gram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur, Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH and Malatipatpur between Visakhaaptnam-Puri stations.

Gunupur-Puri special (08941) will leave Gunupur on July 9 at 3.15 am and reach Puri the same day at 12.35 noon.

In return, Puri-Gunupur (08942) will leave Puri on July 9 at 8.40 pm and reach Gunupur on the next day at 4 am. The train will stop at Bansadhara PH, Kashinagar, Paralakhemundi, Patapatnam, Tekkali, Naupada, Pundi, Palasa, Mandasa Road, Sompeta, Ichapuram, Surla Road, Golanthra, Brahmapur, Jagannathpur, Chatrapur, Ganjam, Humma, Rambha, Khallikot, Chilika, Balugaon, Gangadharpur, Kuhuri, Kaluparaghat, Bhusandpur, Nirakarpur, Tapang, Kaipada Road, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur , Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH and Malatipatpur between Gunupur-Puri stations. Also, Visakhapatnam-Puri special (08975) will leave Visakhapatnam on July 10 at 6.30 am and reach Puri the same day at 1.15 am. In return, Puri-Visakhapatnam (08976) will leave Puri on July 11 at 1 am and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at 10.55 am.