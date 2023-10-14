Live
- Design Democracy expo in Hyd
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Tablets iPad Air, Redmi Pad and more
- Nara Lokesh arrives in Vijayawada, likely to meet Naidu in Rajahmundry jail
- Offloading in banking, IT stocks weighs on mkts
- Joy Alukkas founder 50th richest Indian on Forbes list
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots 3 more child hospital
- 7th Season of "Celebrity Dandiya Nights" at Flip Side Adventure Park
- Ongole: ‘Withdraw textbooks promoting untrue events as history’
- Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September
- RichMax Finvest looks to expand in Telangana
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Eastern ARC car rally flagged off from Vizag
Highlights
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar flagged off ‘The Eastern Arc’ car rally from Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam : Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar flagged off ‘The Eastern Arc’ car rally from Visakhapatnam.
Organised by the Eastern Fleet in collaboration with Toyota Ltd, the rally to enhance awareness about India’s rich maritime heritage and conduct community welfare and outreach activities in various states of the Eastern seaboard of India.
In the next two weeks, 28 participants of the rally will cover a distance of around 6,000-km in seven cars across 23 cities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The crew will interact with veterans, students, NGOs and NCC cadets during the trip.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS