Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to highlight Hindi language at global level

Visakhapatnam : Theaim of Vishwa Hindi Parishad is to increase the significance of Hindi language worldwide and consider it as an official language in the United Nations, said national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP) and general secretary Bipin Kumar.

Speaking to media at Andhra University here on Friday, Bipin Kumar said that along with Hindi language, Indian culture and its prominence should be spread at a global level. He said that along with the national language, regional languages should also be given priority.



According to the principle of trilingualism, Bipin Kumar mentioned that their organisation would campaign with an aim of getting Hindi-speaking people together to learn a southern language as well.



Further, he informed that a number of programmes are being organised to spread Hindi language globally.



National president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad YLP said that after the British entered the country, they introduced the people to the English language and influenced them. He said that any language should not have a negative influence on Indian culture and tradition.

