  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to highlight Hindi language at global level

Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to highlight Hindi language at global level
x

Vishwa Hindi Parishad national president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and general secretary Bipin Kumar addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Highlights

The aim of Vishwa Hindi Parishad is to increase the significance of Hindi language worldwide and consider it as an official language in the United Nations, said national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP) and general secretary Bipin Kumar.

Visakhapatnam : Theaim of Vishwa Hindi Parishad is to increase the significance of Hindi language worldwide and consider it as an official language in the United Nations, said national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (YLP) and general secretary Bipin Kumar.

Speaking to media at Andhra University here on Friday, Bipin Kumar said that along with Hindi language, Indian culture and its prominence should be spread at a global level. He said that along with the national language, regional languages should also be given priority.

According to the principle of trilingualism, Bipin Kumar mentioned that their organisation would campaign with an aim of getting Hindi-speaking people together to learn a southern language as well.

Further, he informed that a number of programmes are being organised to spread Hindi language globally.

National president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad YLP said that after the British entered the country, they introduced the people to the English language and influenced them. He said that any language should not have a negative influence on Indian culture and tradition.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X