Visakhapatnam: Electrical loco final testing facility commissioned at Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair is getting ready to maintain electrical locomotives.



On Monday, divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the final electric loco testing facility commissioned at the new shed of DLS.

DLS is ready now for conducting all schedules of maintenance of electrical locomotives along with the final testing so that locomotives can directly dispatched for traffic use from the shed.

Senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) SK Patro and other branch officers participated in the launch.