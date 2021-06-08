Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Electrical loco final testing facility commissioned at Waltair Division

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava inaugurating the electric loco final testing facility at DLS in Visakhapatnamon Monday
x

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava inaugurating the electric loco final testing facility at DLS in Visakhapatnamon Monday

Highlights

Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair is getting ready to maintain electrical locomotives.

Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair is getting ready to maintain electrical locomotives.

On Monday, divisional railway manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava inaugurated the final electric loco testing facility commissioned at the new shed of DLS.

DLS is ready now for conducting all schedules of maintenance of electrical locomotives along with the final testing so that locomotives can directly dispatched for traffic use from the shed.

Senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) SK Patro and other branch officers participated in the launch.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X