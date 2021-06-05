Visakhapatnam: Emphasis laid on measures to restore ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: Despite curfew being imposed due to the second wave of Covid pandemic, the senior officials of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) have resolved to plant at least a few saplings of plumeria and pomegranate on the occasion of the 47th World Environment Day 2021 along the service roads, located in VSEZ, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

A Rama Mohan Reddy, Zonal Development Commissioner, VSEZ started the campaign this year in a very limited way, by planting of plumeria and pomegranate saplings on VSEZ premises and has appealed to all the SEZ developers and units besides EOUs located in AP and Telangana to plant at least 5 saplings on their premises to mark the occasion.

There are about 523 operational units in 61 SEZs under VSEZ, besides 200 EOUs spread over various States, Reddy points out.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Development Commissioner thanked all the participants who have taken part in the plantation programme.

Later the Development commissioner stressed the importance of ecosystem restoration. The theme of this year's World Environment Day is 'Reimagine – Recreate - Restore' as this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Reddy appealed to everyone to celebrate the same by planting maximum number of plants.

He recollected and shared his experiences in the Forest Department, in the Himalayan Region where he was instrumental in planting of 1.95 crore plants. Corona has really made everyone realise the importance of oxygen, which is being provided by plants for generations together free of cost.